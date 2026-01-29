Falcons Complete Second GM Interview With Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have completed a second interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their GM opening.

We have completed a second interview with Ian Cunningham for our general manager opening https://t.co/9YqH6w0DfZ pic.twitter.com/IkpyR4kTKL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 29, 2026

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Scheduled)

Candidates:

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas (Interviewed)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles, where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022, and he has served in that role since.

We will have more on the Falcons’ general manager position as it becomes available.