Falcons Concerned QB Michael Penix Jr Could Miss Time With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr is believed to have aggravated the same knee injury he had earlier in the season.

According to Rapoport, Penix Jr will undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, but there is concern he will miss some time.

Penix Jr previously had a bone bruise that cost him to miss one game.

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins filled in for him in that game and would, obviously, draw the start should he miss time.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Entering today’s game, Penix Jr has appeared in eight games for the Falcons and completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding Penix Jr as the news is available.