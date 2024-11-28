Falcons Cut OL Jovaughn Gwyn

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons released OL Jovaughn Gwyn on Thursday.

Gwyn, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,945,828 rookie contract that included a $105,828 signing bonus.

In 2024, Gwyn has appeared in one game for the Falcons.