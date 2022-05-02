Falcons Cut OLB James Vaughters

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons have cut OLB James Vaughters.

There are usually a few cuts this time of year as teams need to make room for an influx of rookies via the draft and undrafted free agency.

Vaughters, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2015. However, he was among the Packers roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Vaughters later had brief stints with the Patriots and Chargers before signing on with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season. The Bears signed him to a futures contract in 2019 and he was on and off their practice squad multiple times before settling on their active roster.

Chicago released Vaughters in 2021 and he signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad soon after. He was later promoted to the active roster

In 2021, Vaughters appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded seven total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.