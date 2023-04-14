Falcons Cut Three Players

The Atlanta Falcons officially released OLB Quinton Bell, DL Amani Bledsoe, and S Jovante Moffatt, per Scott Bair of the team’s official site.

Moffatt, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract before waiving him last year. The Browns claimed him in July of last year but he was cut loose coming out of training camp.

He caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad in September and he bounced on and off their taxi squad last season.

In 2022, Moffatt appeared in three games for the Falcons but did not record any statistics.