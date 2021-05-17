Falcons Cut UDFA DL Eli Howard

The Falcons announced they released undrafted free agent DL Eli Howard to make room on the roster on Monday.

Atlanta officially signed DL Eli Ankou and DL Olive Sagapolu in corresponding moves.

We have signed DL Eli Ankou and DL Olive Sagapolu and have released DL Eli Howard. https://t.co/xcBJz6zrTO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 17, 2021

Howard, 6-4 and 280 pounds, played for four years at Texas Tech before going undrafted following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Falcons just two weeks ago.

In four years at Texas Tech, Howard totaled 101 tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss and 10.5 sacks in 43 games.