Falcons Declining TE Hayden Hurst’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are going to decline TE Hayden Hurst‘s fifth-year option.

The Falcons used the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft to select Florida TE Kyle Pitts, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

The fifth-year option for Hurst would have been worth $5.428 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.

Hurst, 27, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

In 2020, Hurst played in all 16 games for the Falcons, compiling 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns.