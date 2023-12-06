Falcons Designate DT LaCale London To Return From IR

According to Josh Kendall, the Falcons designated DT LaCale London to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens London’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

London, 25, wound up signing with the Bears after going undrafted following the 2020 draft.

The Bears waived London coming out of training camp and ultimately re-signed him to their practice squad. From there, the team opted to re-sign him to a futures contract in January of 2021.

Unfortunately, the Bears waived London again with an injury settlement before the start of the 2021 season.

The Bears brought London back again to their practice squad in November of the 2021 season before re-signing him to another futures contract in January of 2022.

The Bears opted to waive London again last August. He spent time in the XFL this past season before signing with the Falcons in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.