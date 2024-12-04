Falcons Designate DT Ruke Orhorhoro To Return, Sign S Dane Cruikshank To PS

Per Amna Subhan, the Falcons have designated DT Ruke Orhorhoro to return from injured reserve and are also signing S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad.

Orhorhoro, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $9,916,126 contract that includes a $4,031,728 signing bonus.

In 2024, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded five tackles.