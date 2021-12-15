Falcons Designate LB Daren Bates To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have designated LB Daren Bates to return from the injured reserve to the active roster.

We have designated LB Daren Bates to return to practice today. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 15, 2021

This opens a 21-day window for Bates to practice before being activated.

Bates, 31, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the team before testing the open market and eventually signing a one-year contract with the Raiders.

The Titans signed Bates to a three-year, $6 million back in 2017 before signing with the Texans in August of last year. Houston cut Bates loose coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

He signed with the Falcons’ practice squad in October and has bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Bates has appeared in four games and recorded four total tackles.