Falcons Elevating Two Players For Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are elevating DL Timmy Horne and OL Tyler Vrabel for Week 3.

Horne, 25, went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2022 and caught on with the Falcons.

He was able to make their 53-man roster coming out of the preseason and was later waived before being re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Horne appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons, making five starts and recording 27 tackles and one pass deflection.