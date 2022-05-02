Falcons Exercise G Chris Lindstrom’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are exercising G Chris Lindstrom‘s fifth-year option.

The option will be worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed in 2023.

Lindstrom has been a solid starter for Atlanta so this doesn’t come as a big surprise. The Falcons also declined RT Kaleb McGary‘s option, as he’s been far less consistent than Lindstrom.

Lindstrom, 25, was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He agreed to a four-year, $14,708,738 rookie contract that includes $8,717,264 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lindstrom appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 6 guard out of 82 qualifying players.