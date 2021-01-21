Falcons Expected To Hire Dean Pees

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons are expected to hire veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees out of retirement to join Arthur Smith’s staff.

Pees, 71, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as their linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2010.

Baltimore promoted him to their defensive coordinator in 2012 and he remained in charge of their defense for six seasons. The Titans hired Pees as their defensive coordinator in 2018 after luring him back out of his first attempt at retirement.

Pees once again retired last year.

In 2019, the Titans’ defense ranked No. 21 in yards allowed per game, No. 12 in points allowed, No. 21 in rushings yards per game and No. 9 in passing yards per game.