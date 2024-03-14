Falcons Expected To Trade QB Desmond Ridder

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are expected to trade QB Desmond Ridder now that they’ve signed Kirk Cousins.

Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta first reported Atlanta is on the verge of trading away Ridder.

Schefter notes the Falcons have been discussing a deal with other teams, but nothing is in place just yet.

This doesn’t come as a surprise with Ridder entering the latter half of his rookie contract and Cousins being signed as Atlanta’s new starter.

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He’s entering the third year of his deal and is set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Ridder appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s added 53 rush attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns.