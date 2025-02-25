Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Not Calling DT Grady Jarrett ‘Untouchable’

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot would not call DT Grady Jarrett untouchable.

Atlanta HC Raheem Morris was asked about Jarrett’s value to the team and said sometimes it’s more than a “business decision” when discussing players of Jarrett’s stature, which is a contrast to Fontenot’s comments.

“You can’t really put a value on what that guy does,” Morris said, via Will McFadden.

Jarrett is set to make a base salary of $15.25 million in 2025 with a cap number of $20.38 million in the final year of his deal.

Jarrett, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015 out of Clemson. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.527 million contract and made a base salary of $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

The Falcons franchised Jarrett during the 2019 offseason before later signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension that included $42.5 million guaranteed.

He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $16.5 million in 2022 when he signed another extension for three years and $51.5 million.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.