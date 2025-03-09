Falcons Have Some Interest In Trading Down From No. 15

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Falcons are at least somewhat interested in trading down in the first round from the No. 15 overall selection.

Graziano points out the Falcons have just four draft picks and not a lot of cap flexibility, so a trade down to acquire more picks could be beneficial.

He expects the Falcons to dedicate most if not all of their high picks to the defensive side of the ball in an effort to improve there. The Falcons used all 45 of their formal Combine interviews this week on defensive prospects and kept their offensive coaching staff home in Atlanta.

However, Graziano notes it will depend on how the board falls for the Falcons at No. 15, as if a quality prospect is available, the Falcons won’t want to pass.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ offseason plans as the news is available.