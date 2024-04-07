Falcons Have Spoken To DL Calais Campbell About Returning In 2024

Veteran DL Calais Campbell remains unsigned after playing for the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2023. Falcons HC Raheem Morris said he has briefly spoken to Campbell about returning to Atlanta for the 2024 season.

“I look forward to get[ting] a chance to sit in front of him because he’s certainly as impressive as it gets when it comes to football character,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s had as an impressive of a career that you can have. . . . I’m looking [forward] to discussing that in further detail with him at a later date.”

Campbell, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

