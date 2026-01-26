Falcons Hire Dolphins ST Coordinator Craig Aukerman In Same Role

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have hired Dolphins ST coordinator Craig Aukerman as their ST coordinator under new HC Kevin Stefanski.

We have named Craig Aukerman as Special Teams Coordinator! https://t.co/gC8lz3uCNQ pic.twitter.com/nEhFNxYAlf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 26, 2026

Aukerman, 49, began his coaching career at Findlay as a WRs coach. From there, he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL job with the Broncos as a defnsive assistant.

After stints with the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers, Aukerman returned to Tennessee as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to the top job a year later.

The Titans then opted to fire Aukerman back at the beginning of December of 2023. He was hired as the Dolphins ST coordinator for the 2025 season.