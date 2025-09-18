Falcons Host Four DBs For Tryouts

D. Orlando Ledbetter reports the Falcons hosted four defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday.

The following defensive backs tried out for Atlanta:

DB B.J. Mayes DB Eli Ricks DB Ethan Robinson DB Ameer Speed

Speed, 25, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October of last year and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts cut him loose and he signed with the Bears’ practice squad. He was re-signed this offseason but was waived with an injury designation in the middle of camp.

In 2024, Speed appeared in two games for the Bears.