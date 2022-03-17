Falcons Hosted RB Damien Williams For Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Falcons brought in free agent RB Damien Williams for a visit on Thursday.

Yates notes that Williams was with the Bears while Ryan Pace was Chicago’s GM. Pace now works in the Falcons’ front office.

Williams, 29, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him during the offseason and he signed on with the Bears soon after.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games for the Bears and rushed for 164 yards on 40 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 103 yards receiving and three touchdowns.