Falcons Hosted Three Free Agents For Workouts

The Atlanta Falcons officially hosted WR Silas Bolden, DB Daequan Hardy and WR Deven Thompkins and tryouts on Tuesday.

Thompkins, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation this offseason and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp but was waived with an injury designation and was later on and off of their active roster.

In 2023, Thompkins appeared in seven games for the Panthers and caught four passes for 20 yards and no touchdowns.