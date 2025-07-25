Falcons Hosted WR D.J. Chark For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons hosted WR D.J. Chark for a visit on Friday.

Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers in 2023 on another one-year contract and caught on with the Chargers last season.

In 2024, Chark appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.