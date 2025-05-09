Falcons Hosting 21 Players For Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp Including QB Ben DiNucci

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are hosting 21 players for tryouts at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Oregon CB Kam Alexander Kansas WR Lawrence Arnold Texas TE Juan Davis James Madison QB Ben DiNucci N.C. State P Trenton Gill Louisville OL Michael Gonzalez Ohio OL Carson Heidecker North Carolina DL Kevin Hester Jr. Houston Christian LB Caleb Johnson Michigan DB Quinten Johnson Air Force CB James Jones IV Valdosta State CB Christian Matthew Boston College TE Kamari Morales Duke LB Ozzie Nicholas South Carolina LS Hunter Rogers Kentucky DB Kristian Story UT Chattanooga DL Marlon Taylor Utah State WR Deven Thompkins UCLA DB KJ Wallace Arkansas State RB Zak Wallace Morehouse WR Ajani Williams

DiNucci, 28, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos later added DiNucci to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal last year before releasing him in May. He then signed with the Bills at the start of August but was let go after training camp and eventually caught on with the Saints.

DiNucci signed a futures deal with New Orleans in January 2025 but was cut loose in recent weeks.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.