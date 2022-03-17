Falcons Hosting WR Tre’Quan Smith For Visit

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are hosting former Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith for a visit.
Atlanta essentially needs to rebuild their receiving corps almost from the ground up and has been looking at options to do so this offseason.
Smith, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.
In 2021, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes on 50 targets for 377 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!