Falcons Hosting WR Tre’Quan Smith For Visit

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are hosting former Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith for a visit.

Atlanta essentially needs to rebuild their receiving corps almost from the ground up and has been looking at options to do so this offseason.

Smith, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes on 50 targets for 377 yards receiving and three touchdowns.