Falcons Interviewing Panthers DC Ejiro Evero & Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are conducting their head coaching interviews with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero and Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver.

Here’s where Atlanta’s coaching search currently stands:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.