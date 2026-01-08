Falcons Interviewing Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis For GM Opening

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are interviewing Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis for their GM vacancy.

The following is a current list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM job, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis (Scheulded)

(Scheulded) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested)

Tilis began his NFL career with the Raiders in 2004 as a Football Operations Intern. He would later spend three years working for the NFL league office.

The Chiefs hired Tilis as a Salary Cap/Contract Analyst in 2010 and he worked his way up to Vice President of Football Operations. He was then hired by the Panthers as Executive Vice President of Football Operations following the 2024 season.