Falcons Interviewing Steve Wilks For DC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are interviewing former 49ers DC Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator job.

Fowler notes Atlanta will host Wilks for his interview next week.

The Colts are also interviewing Wilks for their defensive coordinator role.

Wilks, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before firing him this past February.

In 2023, the 49ers defense ranked No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 3 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.