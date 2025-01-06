Falcons Looking To Trade QB Kirk Cousins, Willing To Keep Him As Backup In 2025

After QB Michael Penix Jr. showed promise in his initial starts, the Falcons will have a decision to make on QB Kirk Cousins and his $27.5 million guaranteed salary for 2025.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports Atlanta doesn’t want to release Cousins and they plan on listening to teams’ trade offers for him as they want to get something in return for that deal. Wolfe adds they are willing to bring Cousins back as the backup if they can’t get anything in return.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins has appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.