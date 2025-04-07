Falcons Re-Sign CB Dee Alford

Per Will McFadden, the Falcons have re-signed CB Dee Alford to a one-year deal.

Alford became an unrestricted free agent after Atlanta opted against using a restricted free agent tender on him.

Alford, 27, signed a futures contract with Atlanta following the 2022 season. He was later signed to a three-year deal through 2024 where he made a base salary of $985k in 2024.

In 2024, Alford appeared in 16 games for the Falcons, making 11 starts and recording 83 total tackles, one sack, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble