Falcons Make 11 Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced 11 roster moves on Monday, including the additions of LB Andre Smith, WR Slade Bolden, DB Natrone Brooks and DB Clifford Chattman.

We have made the following moves ⬇️ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 15, 2023

The Falcons cut seven players, the full list of which includes:

LB David Anenih RB B.J. Baylor (injured) CB Javelin Guidry DB Matt Hankins WR Ra’Shaun Henry DB Dylan Mabin TE/FB John Raine

Smith, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans last year.

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no sacks.