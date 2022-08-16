Falcons Make Five Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons made five roster moves to trim down to 85 ahead of the 4 pm deadline on Tuesday.

While CB Cornell Armstrong was placed on injured reserve, the team also waived TE Tucker Fisk, LB Rashad Smith, DB Tre Webb, and P Seth Vernon.

Armstrong, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad but later wound up on their active roster.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games but did not record a statistic for the Texans.