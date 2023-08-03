Falcons Make Four Moves Including Waiving/Injured QB/TE Feleipe Franks

The Atlanta Falcons announced four roster moves on Thursday including placing DL Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Falcons waived TE Feleipe Franks , WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation.

The three players waived with injury designations would revert to the team’s injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

Franks, 25, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end last year.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and had one pass attempt and was targeted two but did not record a reception.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Blaine Gabbert.

During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.