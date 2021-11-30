Falcons Make Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have made three roster moves on Tuesday, including:

Designating DE Steven Means to return from injured reserve Activating G Josh Andrews from the COVID-19 list Waiving CB Chris Williamson

We have designated Steven Means to return off IR and have made other roster moves. https://t.co/KudAsRbILe — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 30, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Means to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Means, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Tampa Bay before catching on with the Ravens during the 2014 season.

Means had a brief stint with the Texans before the Eagles signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2015 season. Unfortunately, Philadephia elected to cut Means loose coming out of the preseason in 2018 and he caught on with the Falcons a week later.

The Falcons have re-signed Means each of the past three seasons.

In 2021, Means has appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 19 tackles, no sacks and one fumble recovery.