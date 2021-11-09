Falcons Make Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed DB Chris Williamson to their active roster and waived OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and P Cam Nizialek.

We have released Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and have made other roster moves. https://t.co/QnJQhXGLXy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 9, 2021

Williamson, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh-round out of Minnesota in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million rookie deal but was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed to the practice squad.

The Giants released Williamson late last year when the Falcons signed him to their practice squad. Williamson re-signed in Atlanta on a futures deal in January, and has spent this season on the team’s practice squad.

In 2021, Williamson has appeared in two games for the Falcons, totaling five tackles.