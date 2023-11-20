Falcons Make Two Moves, Activate TE Parker Hesse From IR

Per Terrin Waack, the Falcons are activating TE Parker Hesse from the practice squad injured reserve and are placing RB Jacob Saylors on the list.

Hesse, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019, converting to tight end from defensive line. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

Tennessee signed Hesse to a futures deal for the 2020 season but waived him during camp. He returned to the Titans halfway through the year on the practice squad and signed another futures deal after the season for 2021.

However, the Titans cut Hesse again and he caught on with the Falcons back in May of 2021. He was re-signed to a contract for the 2023 season but released and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Hesse appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and had nine receptions for 89 yards and no touchdowns.