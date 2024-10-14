Falcons Make Two Roster Moves

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons have signed DT Junior Aho of the International Pathway Program to their practice squad and released DL Kenny Oginni in a corresponding move.

Aho, 25, is from France and played college football at SMU. He was not drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Vikings afterward and was designated an International Pathway Player.

Minnesota declined to bring him back on a futures contract this offseason and he later caught on with the Panthers.

During his three-year college career, Aho appeared in 24 games and recorded 43 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.