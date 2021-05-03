Falcons Officially Exercise WR Calvin Ridley’s Fifth-Year Option

The Falcons announced Monday they have officially exercised WR Calvin Ridley‘s fifth-year option.
We have exercised Calvin Ridley's fifth-year option. https://t.co/FgUPcrVjGl
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2021
The option will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.
Exercising the option won’t prevent Atlanta from working on a long-term deal with Ridley in the next year or so.
Ridley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.
In 2020, Ridley appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
