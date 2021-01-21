Falcons Officially Hire Dean Pees, Dave Ragone & Marquice Williams As Coordinators

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve hired Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator under new head coach Arthur Smith.

Pees, 71, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as their linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2010.

Baltimore promoted him to their defensive coordinator in 2012 and he remained in charge of their defense for six seasons. The Titans hired Pees as their defensive coordinator in 2018 after luring him back out of his first attempt at retirement.

Pees once again retired last year.

In 2019, the Titans’ defense ranked No. 21 in yards allowed per game, No. 12 in points allowed, No. 21 in rushings yards per game and No. 9 in passing yards per game.