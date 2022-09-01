Falcons Officially Make 10 Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have made 10 roster moves including placing LB Deion Jones , CB Isaiah Oliver , DE Marlon Davidson , OT Jalen Mayfield , and TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve.

The Falcons also re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson, LB Nick Kwiatkowski, and OL Colby Gossett and claimed OT Chuma Edoga and DT Matt Dickerson off of waivers.

Atlanta activated Jones from their Physically Unable to Perform list in recent weeks, but he is clearly still not fully recovered from shoulder surgery.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Atlanta tried to trade Jones this offseason but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far. The Falcons elected to not release Jones, as they believe he won’t be a distraction to the team

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones is set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.