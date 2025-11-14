Falcons Officially Rule Out Six From Week 11

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve ruled out six players from Week 11, including CB Dee Alford (concussion), ILB Josh Woods (hamstring), ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder), EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring), G Matthew Bergeron (ankle), and DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle).

It’s a tough break for the Falcons’ defense with five players out for Sunday’s game.

Alford, 28, signed a futures contract with Atlanta following the 2022 season. He was later signed to a three-year deal through 2024, where he made a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.

Atlanta re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2025, Alford has appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, seven pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

Floyd, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. However, the Rams released him last offseason and he eventually signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Bills. Atlanta signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2025, Floyd has appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.