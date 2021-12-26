Falcons Place DT Tyeler Davison On COVID-19 List

The Falcons announced Sunday morning they have placed DT Tyeler Davison on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed DT Tyeler Davison on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 26, 2021

Davison, 29, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension last March.

In 2021, Davison has appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.