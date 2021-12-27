Falcons Place Four On COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed four players on the COVID-19 list.

We have added Brandon Copeland, Tajae Sharpe, James Vaughters and Dorian Etheridge to the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2021

The full list includes:

LB Brandon Copeland WR Tajae Sharpe OLB James Vaughters LB Dorian Etheridge

Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City re-signed him but ended up releasing him in May and he landed with the Falcons.

In 2021, Sharpe has appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and caught 25 passes on 35 targets for 230 yards and no touchdowns.