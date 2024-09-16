Falcons Place LB Nate Landman On IR Among Other Moves For Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed starting LB Nate Landman on injured reserve.

He’ll miss at least four games with injuries to his calf and quad before he’s eligible to return.

The Falcons also promoted CB Kevin King to the active roster and elevated DB Dane Cruikshank for Monday Night Football against the Eagles.

Landman, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason and he wound up cracking their active roster, eventually earning a starting role. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Landman appeared in 16 games and started 14 times for the Falcons, recording 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.

In 2024, Landman has appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded six total tackles.