Falcons Place RB Caleb Huntley On Active/PUP List

The Atlanta Falcons officially placed RB Caleb Huntley on the active/PUP list Thursday.

Huntly can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Huntly is working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered last year.

Huntley, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent his rookie year.

Atlanta re-signed Huntley to a futures deal for the 2022 season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Huntley appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and rushed 76 times for 366 yards (4.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with two catches on two targets for three yards.