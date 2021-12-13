Falcons Place Three On COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve placed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell on the COVID-19 list.

Ellerbee, 25, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2018. He was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

Los Angeles elected to cut him loose and was claimed by the Seahawks. Seattle brought him back on a renegotiated deal only to waive him with an injury designation at the start of training camp.

Ellerbee later reverted to their injured reserve list. Atlanta signed him to a contract this summer.

In 2021, Ellerbee has appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded one tackle.