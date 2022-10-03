Falcons Placing RB Cordarrelle Patterson On IR, Promoting RB Caleb Huntley

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they are placing RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a knee injury that will require a minor procedure, which will cause him to miss at least four games.

OFFICIAL: Falcons add to the 53-man roster as Cordarrelle Patterson heads to IR. Full details on move ⬇️ https://t.co/EWEpceG2M0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 3, 2022

The team is also promoting RB Caleb Huntley to the active roster after a strong performance against Cleveland, while Patterson was limited by his injury.

Patterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.

In 2022, Patterson has appeared in four games for the Falcons, rushing 58 times for 340 yards (5.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.