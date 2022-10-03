Falcons Placing RB Cordarrelle Patterson On IR, Promoting RB Caleb Huntley

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they are placing RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a knee injury that will require a minor procedure, which will cause him to miss at least four games.
OFFICIAL: Falcons add to the 53-man roster as Cordarrelle Patterson heads to IR.
Full details on move ⬇️ https://t.co/EWEpceG2M0
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 3, 2022
The team is also promoting RB Caleb Huntley to the active roster after a strong performance against Cleveland, while Patterson was limited by his injury.
Patterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.
Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.
In 2022, Patterson has appeared in four games for the Falcons, rushing 58 times for 340 yards (5.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!