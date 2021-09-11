Falcons Promote DE James Vaughters, Release LB Brandon Copeland

The Atlanta Falcons officially promoted DE James Vaughters to their active roster on Saturday and released LB Brandon Copeland, according to Aaron Wilson.

Vaughters, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2015. However, he was unfortunately among the Packers roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Vaughters later had brief stints with the Patriots and Chargers before signing on with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season. The Bears signed him to a futures contract in 2019 and he was on and off their practice squad multiple times before settling on their active roster.

Chicago released Vaughters last week and he signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad soon after.

In 2020, Vaughters appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.