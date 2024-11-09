Falcons Promote Two Players For Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated WR Chris Blair and OLB Khalid Kareem to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 10.

It’s worth noting WR Drake London is currently questionable with a hip injury. Additionally, the Falcons downgraded C Drew Dalman to questionable after being activated from injured reserve two weeks ago.

Blair, 27, signed a futures contract with Green Bay in 2021 but was released after camp. He stuck around on the practice squad for the next two years before joining Atlanta in the 2023 offseason.

Blair was waived after camp each of the last two years but has remained on the Falcons’ practice squad both seasons.

In 2024, Blair has appeared in one game for the Falcons and hasn’t recorded a statistic.