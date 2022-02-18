Falcons QBs Coach Charles London Interviewing For Rams’ Offensive Coordinator Job

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Falcons QBs coach Charles London will interview for the Rams’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

London interviewed for the Dolphins’ open offensive coordinator position in recent weeks.

The Rams are once again looking to replace an offensive coordinator who departed for a head-coaching job with Kevin O’Connell ending up as the Vikings’ new head coach.

London, 46, got his start in coaching at Duke in 2004. His first NFL job came with the Bears as an offensive QC coach in 2007. He had a stint with the Titans and in the Eagles’ front office as a scout before returning to college as the RB coach at Penn State.

London returned to the NFL as the RB coach for the Texans in 2014. He left for the same position with the Bears in 2018 and joined the Falcons as their QB coach in 2021.