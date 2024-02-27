Falcons, Raiders & Steelers Have Expressed Interest In Justin Fields

According to Tyler Dragon, the Falcons, Raiders and Steelers have expressed at least some degree of interest in possibly trading for Bears QB Justin Fields.

Chicago hasn’t locked itself into a plan at the quarterback position yet but they are widely expected to use the No. 1 pick on a new rookie and trade Fields.

Reports indicated some teams were approaching the Bears at the Senior Bowl to feel out where they were on Fields, and more information about their plans is expected to come following the Combine this week.

Our Ethan Woodie looked at some potential landing spots that would make sense for Fields. Atlanta, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh were all mentioned.

It’s worth noting the Bears will need to decide on Fields’ fifth-year option by this coming May, which would guarantee him $21.978 million in 2025. Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Fields appeared in 13 games for the Bears and completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Fields as the news is available.